Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Newton has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $79,709.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.16 or 2.10468790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

