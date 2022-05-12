Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.