New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.56.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,448. New Relic has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,159. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

