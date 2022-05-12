New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.41

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 11003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.