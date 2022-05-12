Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

