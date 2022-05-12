NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NTCT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 347,553 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

