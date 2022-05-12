NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.35

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 5828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

