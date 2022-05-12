NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.67

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 6963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

Get NetApp alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.