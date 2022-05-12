NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $140,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

NTAP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 25,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

