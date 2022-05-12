Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of UEPS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,505. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 598,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UEPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

