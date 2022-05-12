NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 3,524 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. Equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

