Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 35158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.