Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 35158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.
