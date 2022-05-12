Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
