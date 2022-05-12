Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.59, with a volume of 80765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

