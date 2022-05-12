Neenah (NYSE:NP) Trading 3.1% Higher

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54. 366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neenah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $644.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,743,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Neenah by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 166,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

