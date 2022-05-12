Needham & Company LLC Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.90.

DKNG opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

