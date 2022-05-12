NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 49% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $2.43 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.66 or 0.00022589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00109494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00288075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,658,005 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

