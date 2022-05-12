NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.53. NCR also reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 284.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

