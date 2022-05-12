Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.42

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 34794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

