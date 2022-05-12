Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $126,121.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $126,121.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,464,918 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

