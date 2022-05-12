Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $283,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 68,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 32,130.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

