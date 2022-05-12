Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Linde by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Shares of LIN opened at $300.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

