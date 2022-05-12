Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $266,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $31.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.