Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 868 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $228.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.37. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

