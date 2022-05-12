Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,489 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $10.27 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

