National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price Up 11.9%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 77,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 945,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

