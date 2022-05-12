National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.26

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.