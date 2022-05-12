National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.26

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 462,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 99,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

