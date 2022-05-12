National Bankshares Trims Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Target Price to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.96.

Shares of MFC traded down C$2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.93. 11,369,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.37. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.86 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

