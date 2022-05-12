National Bankshares Lowers E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$17.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.13.

Shares of TSE:EINC traded down C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$9.64. 15,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of C$463.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.65. E Automotive has a twelve month low of C$8.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.06.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

