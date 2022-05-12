National Bankshares Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.06.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.15. 554,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,455. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$20.48 and a one year high of C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

