National Bankshares Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$15.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$14.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.94%.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.