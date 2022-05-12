NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $649.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

