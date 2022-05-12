Namecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $29.17 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $31,498.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00006984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,345.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00682414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00166568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.