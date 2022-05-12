Mysterium Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $80,747.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,900.18 or 0.99875345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

