MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.47. 39,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,150,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,664,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,978,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,226,000 after buying an additional 8,396,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 2,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

