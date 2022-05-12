MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.47. 39,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,150,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.