Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Will Wilkins Sells 16,119 Shares

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Will Wilkins sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.79), for a total transaction of £75,759.30 ($93,403.16).

Mpac Group stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 435 ($5.36). The stock had a trading volume of 33,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,917. Mpac Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £87.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 517.68.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.