Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.26

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.26 and last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 297602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 212.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 714,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 485,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,379,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

