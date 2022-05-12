Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00218677 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003215 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.