Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $282.83. 21,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,339. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $280.49 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

