Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.24

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 3998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 609,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

