Monero Classic Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $34,259.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00469094 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004107 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

