Monavale Trading 43.8% Lower This Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $1.78 million and $35,525.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $180.88 or 0.00613247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00226981 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003206 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,558 coins and its circulating supply is 9,866 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.