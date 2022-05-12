Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE MHK traded down $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $137.02. 677,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

