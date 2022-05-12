Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 234 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $8.89 on Wednesday, reaching $123.43. 7,406,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,571. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.74.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.