Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.36

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 1569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $883.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

