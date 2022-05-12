Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

