Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $18.19 or 0.00061140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00547478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,795.61 or 1.97630633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.03 or 0.07179862 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 230,988 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

