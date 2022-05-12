Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Issues Earnings Results

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerva Surgical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UTRS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

