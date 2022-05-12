Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Midland States Bancorp worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

