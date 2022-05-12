Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

